Spotify Wrapped 2024 Indian edition: Arijit Singh most streamed artist again! What else did India vibe to? Trends here

Spotify is out with its annual Wrapped campaign for 2024, offering fascinating insights into the evolving music and podcast landscape in India. This year marks the tenth anniversary of Spotify Wrapped, allowing listeners to reflect on their musical journeys while highlighting significant trends in the industry.

This year, once again, Arijit Singh continues to reign supreme as the most-streamed artist for the fourth consecutive year. The top artists of 2024 include:

Pritam, A.R. Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, Anirudh Ravichander, Sachin-Jigar, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Amitabh Bhattacharya, and Vishal-Shekhar.

The most-streamed track in India is "Pehle Bhi Main" by Vishal Mishra and Raj Shekhar, which garnered over 228 million streams. Other notable tracks include "Husn" by Anuv Jain and "Satranga" from the film ANIMAL, featuring Arijit Singh.

Most-Streamed Tracks in India

Popular tracks include:

"Pehle Bhi Main" by Vishal Mishra and Raj Shekhar (228M+ streams)

"Husn" by Anuv Jain

"Satranga" from Animal by Arijit Singh, Shreyas Puranik, and Siddharth-Garima

"Sajni" from Laapataa Ladies by Ram Sampath featuring Arijit Singh

Albums dominating 2024:

Animal (Various Artists) - 49 weeks at #1

Kabir Singh by Sachet-Parampara

Aashiqui 2 by Mithoon

Making Memories by Karan Aujla

One of the standout trends from this year's Wrapped is the dominance of Punjabi music, which has surged in popularity. Artists such as Karan Aujla, Diljit Dosanjh, and Badshah have made their mark, securing spots in the top 25 wrapped artists in India, with Aujla ranking at #11, Dosanjh at #14, and Badshah at #22. This growing interest showcases a deepening appreciation for Punjabi sounds among Indian audiences.

Additionally, the Indian Pop (I-Pop) scene has gained traction, with songs like "Mahiye Jinna Sonha" by Darshan Raval, "Husn" by Anuv Jain, and "Heeriye," featuring Arijit Singh and performed by Jasleen Royal, capturing listeners' attention and reflecting a shift towards contemporary Indian pop music.

On the podcast front, "The Ranveer Show" emerged as the most popular podcast in India, followed by "The Joe Rogan Experience. Notably, women-led podcasts made a strong impact this year, with five out of the top ten new podcasts launched on Spotify being female-led initiatives, including "Madly In Kaadhal" and "Call Me Hopeful."

Top podcasts of 2024: