SSC CGL Tier 1 result 2018 likely to be announced today; check score on ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Result: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the result for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) level Tier 1-2018 examination today, August 20. The CGL tier I exam was conducted from June 4-13. Those who appeared for the exam can check result on the official website of SSC-- ssc.nic.in. Meanwhile, the Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL Tier-II exam date. The exam will be held on September 11-13. Those qualifying the SSC CGL Tier I exam will be eligible to appear for the SSC CGL Tier II exam 2018.

Nearly 8.30 lakh candidates appeared for SSC CGL 2018 Tier-I examination. The exam was conducted in 22 shifts across 362 centres in 131 cities.

SSC CGL Tier I Result 2018: How to check result

Step 1: Go to the official website: ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'SSC CGLE Tier I Result 2018' link on homepage

Step 3: PDF file with names of selected candidates for the next round will appear

Step 4: Check your name in the list

Step 5: Download it and take a print out for future use

The Combined Graduate Level examination is conducted to recruit staff for several posts in the various ministries and departments of the government of India and in subordinate offices.