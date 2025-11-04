Business Today
'Subodh from Dil Chahta Hai getting married': Netizens divided as groom refuses dowry but lists 10 unusual demands for marriage

'Subodh from Dil Chahta Hai getting married': Netizens divided as groom refuses dowry but lists 10 unusual demands for marriage

Even though the groom has refused dowry, his list of demands has social media divided. 

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 4, 2025 11:58 AM IST
'Subodh from Dil Chahta Hai getting married': Netizens divided as groom refuses dowry but lists 10 unusual demands for marriageAmong the 10 demands listed by the groom are no pre-wedding shoot and that the bride will wear a saree instead of a lehenga on the big day.

As the wedding season is on in India, a list of demands from a groom has gone viral on the Internet. Even though the groom has refused dowry, his list of demands has social media divided. 

Among the 10 demands listed by the groom are no pre-wedding shoot and that the bride will wear a saree instead of a lehenga on the big day. His list also specified that only soft instrumental music would be played at the wedding, rather than loud, vulgar music. 

It further mentioned that the photographer/videographer would not interfere with or stop rituals for shots, and the photos should be taken from a distance. "This is a sacred wedding before the holy fire, not a film shoot," the list read. 

The list also mentioned that anyone trying to lift the bride or groom during the varmala ceremony or anyone who asks the newlyweds to hug or kiss in public will be asked to leave the venue. 

Man refuses dowry yet lists 10 bizarre conditions for marriage
byu/Lazy_Weather_6316 inBollywoodShaadis

Soon after the list went viral, some users said they cannot even imagine what the entire marriage would entail, and others said that it is the decision of the bride and the groom.

"Subodh from Dil Chahta hai is finally getting married," a user wrote. 

"Second point is so stupid what if bride demanded him to wear saree too. Uski bhi shadi hai wo decide karegi lehanga ya saree," a second user commented. 

"So many demands for one day cannot imagine what the entirety of the marriage would entail," a third user said. 

"Why is he telling her what to wear? Its her wedding too. And wow "refuses dowry" is not an achievement, dowry is illegal," another user commented. 

"Why is everyone judging the groom's demands? He ain't marrying y'all, he is marrying his selected one and she would've agreed that's why ceremony proceeded," a user weighed in. 

Another user commented: "If girl also agrees to these conditions who are we to judge them, its their wedding. If she disagree she has right to say no. Bakiyo ko kyu panchayat karni hoti hai har cheez mai."

Published on: Nov 4, 2025 11:58 AM IST
