'Tollywood x Netflix collab loading': Netizens lament Bangalore's loss as streaming giant buys office space in Hyderabad

Netflix has secured a 41,000-square-foot office space in CapitaLand ITPH Block A, Hitech City, Hyderabad, continuing its growth in the Indian market. The facility is located in the same building as Warner Bros. Discovery, reinforcing Hyderabad’s appeal as a centre for media and entertainment companies.

This new office marks Netflix’s second base in India, following its initial office in Mumbai. The expansion is set to strengthen the company’s engagement with India’s regional content scene, especially in Telugu and other southern languages.

The Hyderabad office is expected to play a significant role in supporting Netflix’s creative operations, offering dedicated space for collaboration with local production teams and talent.

Netflix India has been partnering with prominent stars and production banners from the Telugu film industry, acquiring major films for exclusive streaming to broaden its audience base.

Soon after the news went viral on social media, netizens were quick to share their takes as some were quick to call it Bangalore's loss.

"Tollywood x Netfix collab era loading (sic)," a netizen commented.

"So many companies one after another are choosing Hyderabad over Bangalore to open their new office. If I were ruling Bangalore, I would have sleepless nights to fix traffic and potholes to stop this happen but I'm not in power and those in power are sleeping," a user wrote.

So many companies one after another are choosing Hyderabad over Bangalore to open their new office.



If I were ruling Bangalore, I would have sleepless nights to fix Traffic and potholes to stop this happen but I'm not in power and those in power are sleeping. https://t.co/xmlLinSgMs — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) November 2, 2025

"Bangalore is saturated. It can not handle the infrastructure. Nothing wrong in diverting industries. Govt not diverting to tier 2 cities in Karnataka. So industries go to other states. Natural. Nothing to fight, nothing to regret (sic)," a third user commented.

"Why would the people in power do it? They have all made their money. Now they will invest into Hyderabad with their other local politicians helps and make more money," a fourth user said.

Yet another user said: "Another problem is Bangalore only wants Kannada speaking companies to operate there! Otherwise you will be discriminated like a third class citizen!"

Industry sources note that the streaming service’s move is part of a wider effort to cater to diverse linguistic audiences in India, a key market for OTT platforms. Over the past year, several Tollywood celebrities, including Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Prabhas, and Mahesh Babu, have met with CEO Ted Sarandos, indicating strong ongoing collaborations.