‘Such a reform-minded Chief Justice’: Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal heaps praises on DY Chandrachud

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal heaped praises on Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who completed one year in office today. Agarwal called CJI Chandrachud a “reform-minded Chief Justice” who is expected to bring in transformation in the country. He also congratulated Chandrachud for “bringing the need for speed” to top priorities.

Referring to what DY Chandrachud had told lawyers about not turning the apex court into a “tareekh-pe-tareekh” court, Agarwal said that the Chief Justice has struck a chord with every Indian. “Courts mein jo lamba time lagta hai case ki sunwayee mein, vo sazaa ke samaan hai (the amount of time that is required for a case hearing is tantamount to a sentence),” said Agarwal in a social media post.

Calling this “India’s time”, Agarwal also said that the whole world is looking at India as a manufacturing hub but many companies are either shut down or stuck in NCLT. “With speedy decisions, our growth will get a massive boost and our per capita income can rise from $2500 to $5000 very quickly. Everyone will then have a good standard of life,” he said.

“With such a reform-minded Chief Justice, we can be confident of a transformation. Lawyers must support the judges by not seeking postponements. More personnel can be recruited by focusing on women who are under-represented. Technology can be a great enabler. Cases can be filed and decided virtually. I congratulate Justice Dr Chandrachud for bringing the need for speed to the top of priorities,” said Agarwal.

Kuch din pehle, Chief Justice of India ne lawyers ko apni mann ki bat kahi when he said that he doesn't want the Supreme Court to become a 'tareekh pe tareekh' Court.



By directly addressing the issue of delays, CJI has touched a cord with every Indian. Courts mein jo lamba time… pic.twitter.com/2bsca3IseR — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) November 9, 2023

The CJI, had earlier this month, raised the concern of lawyers frequently seeking adjournments. In the past two months, advocates had requested adjournment in 3,688 cases, he noted. Unless absolutely necessary lawyers should refrain from submitting adjournment requests, he said.

Earlier this year, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud during the India Today Conclave 2023, said that he aims to completely modernise the Indian judiciary, which is based on the colonial judiciary inherited from the British. He said that they are trying to translate all Supreme Court judgments from English to vernacular languages using AI and machine learning. He said the apex court wants the judgments to be available to every citizen in a language they follow.

Also read: CJI Chandrachud asks lawyers not to request postponements, says 'don't want Supreme Court to become 'tarikh-pe-tarikh' court

Also read: ‘No one told me to decide a case in particular way in my 23 years as judge’: CJI Chandrachud

Also read: 'We are bound to have difference of perceptions': CJI Chandrachud on equation with Kiren Rijiju