'Sudha Murty remains my hero, but...': What Twinkle Khanna wrote after meeting UK PM Rishi Sunak

Author Twinkle Khanna, along with her husband and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, were present at the reopening of Churchill's Old War Office (OWO) as a brand-new luxury hotel in London.

The inauguration of The OWO was a star-studded affair attended by British royalty, business tycoons, celebrities from different fields as well as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who also found a mention in Twinkle Khanna's post.

Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to share some glimpses from the opening and said it was a "pretty cool" experience meeting the British Prime Minister. “Sudha Murty remains my hero, but it was pretty cool meeting her son-in-law, the prime minister,” wrote Twinkle Khanna.

For the uninitiated, Sudha Murty is an author and philanthropist and the wife of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy. Their daughter Akshata Murty is married to the British Prime Minister.

The Old War Office (OWO) of Britain's World War II era prime minister Winston Churchill opened its doors as a brand-new luxury hotel in London with a glittering launch event, complete with surprise musical performances by musicians Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber and Andrea Bocelli.

Princess Anne the Princess Royal, the sister of King Charles III, officially unveiled the plaque for The OWO after a tour of the hotel with Hinduja Group co-chairman GP Hinduja on Tuesday evening.

Rishi Sunak reportedly made a quick stopover, along with parliamentarians, entrepreneurs, hoteliers and stars of film and television.

The Indian-origin Hinduja Group conglomerate and the UK's richest family had acquired the landmark on Whitehall, opposite Downing Street, over eight years ago and tied up with Raffles Hotels to transform the building into an extravagant hub complete with luxury residences, restaurants and spas.

After the launch event, which also showcased the food of 3-Michelin-starred chef Mauro Colagreco as the chef partner for The OWO, the hotel will welcome its first guests starting this Friday.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Manipur govt declares state as ‘disturbed area’ for 6 months; warrants use of armed forces

Also Read: 'Is this pump and dump,' ask netizens as OpenAI seeks $90-bn valuation in possible share sale