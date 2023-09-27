Manipur govt declares state as ‘disturbed area’ for 6 months; warrants use of armed forces

The Manipur government, on Wednesday, declared the state as “disturbed area”. This comes in the wake of the continued ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities, and more recently reports of the killing of two Manipuri students, aged 17 and 20 years.

The entire state, barring 19 police station areas, has been declared as “disturbed area”. The state government stated that the continued violence in the state warrants the “use of Armed Forces in aid of civil administration”. The nineteen police station areas include Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Patsoi, Wangoi, Porompat, Heingang, Lamlai, Irilbung, Leimakhong, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Nambol, Moirang, Kakching, and Jiribam.

“Further, the issue of declaration of “disturbed area” status is very sensitive and may likely attract public criticism and resistance if proper care is not taken. Keeping in view of above and the overall law and order situation in the state and the capability of state machineries, the state government has decided to maintain status quo on the present disturbed area status in the State of Manipur excluding the areas under the 19 police stations for a period of 6 months w.e.f 01/10/2023,” the notification stated.

The Governor of Manipur approved the declaration of the state as a “disturbed area”, apart from the 19 police station areas.

Meanwhile, protests against the kidnapping and killing of the two students erupted in Imphal, injuring several students. A clash between students and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel left 45 protesters injured on Tuesday night. Fresh protests took place on Wednesday for the second consecutive day.

Security has been beefed up throughout the Imphal Valley as more protests and violence are anticipated.

The case of the killing of the two students has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI director along with a specialised team is scheduled to arrive in Manipur on Wednesday, shared Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Singh also revealed that he is in constant touch with Home Minister Amit Shah over the investigation to nab the perpetrators.

