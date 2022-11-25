Suitcase with body parts found in Faridabad's Surajkund forest area

The Faridabad Police, on Thursday, found a suitcase with suspected body parts inside near the Surajkund area. As per the police, the suitcase was found in the bushes near a check post.

Prima facie, it appears that a person was murdered elsewhere and a part of the body was dumped here to avoid identification, police spokesperson Sube Singh said, adding that the remains had been wrapped in a plastic bag and a sack.

Reportedly, a few clothes and a belt were recovered near the suitcase. The entire forest area within the vicinity has been cordoned off and searched.

The police also said that a passerby noticed the suitcase and found it suspicious, post which a call was made to the control room at around 2.15 pm on Thursday.

“No identification has been done. The remains have been sent to civil hospital for the autopsy. We are checking CCTVs in the vicinity,” Singh added.

Several reports highlight that the limbs had been chopped off to fit inside the suitcase. Moreover, the body appeared to be at least a couple of months old.

Post the incident, Faridabad Police contacted Delhi Police. Faridabad Police said samples will be kept aside, in case Delhi Police want to go for a DNA test and added that it will be sent for postmortem.

Shraddha murder case | Faridabad Police contacted Delhi Police after a suitcase with body parts inside was found in a forest area in Surajkund yesterday. It'll be sent for postmortem. Faridabad Police say samples will be kept aside, in case Delhi Police want to go for a DNA test. — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2022

Also Read: Shraddha's Final Chat Before She Was Killed

Also Read: 'He scares, blackmails me': Shraddha Walkar's explosive letter to cops from 2020 details Aaftab's violent behaviour