'He scares, blackmails me': Shraddha Walkar's explosive letter to cops from 2020 details Aaftab's violent behaviour

Shraddha murder case: As grim details keep emerging in the Mehrauli murder case, a letter by the victim, Shraddha Walkar, which she wrote to the Tulinj police station in Mumbai on November 23, 2020, has resurfaced. She stated in this letter that Aftab Poonawala used to scare her and blackmail her. He had also threatened her that he would kill her, cut her body in pieces and throw it away.

In the letter, Shraddha said Aaftab had been hitting her for six months but she lacked the courage to approach the police. The letter accessed by the news agency ANI further mentioned that Poonawala’s parents were aware of the physical abuse and the fact that he tried to kill Walkar.

She said, “I lived with him till date as we were supposed to get married anytime soon and had the blessings of his family. Henceforth, I am not willing to live with him so any kind of physical damage should be considered coming from him as he has been blackmailing me to kill me or hurt me whenever he sees me anywhere.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that there would be an investigation into why the Maharashtra police took no action on Shraddha’s letter in 2020. He added maybe Walkar’s life could have been saved if authorities took action in a timebound manner.

DCP Suhas Bavache of the Mira Bhayandar- Vasai Virar (MBVV) Commissionerate said that Shraddha stated in her written statement that the issues between herself and Poonawala were resolved.

Bavache mentioned, “Whatever necessary action had to be taken in that matter was done by the police at that time. The application that was given by the complainant was also investigated. After the investigation, the complainant herself gave a written statement that there is no dispute. Her friend’s parents also cajoled her to resolve the dispute. She gave the written statement and after that, the case was closed.”

Aaftab has been accused of strangling and killing Shraddha Walkar on May 18 this year. He also put the chopped body parts in a 300-litre fridge before disposing them of. Both of them met on a dating app and moved into rented accommodation in Chhatarpur.

