President Kovind comes to rescue of US couple; avoids high-security to help wedding in Kochi hotel

The couple was told to change her wedding venue at the eleventh hour as President Kovind's stay was also arranged at the same hotel

President Ram Nath Kovind with wife Savita and daughter Swati during a ride on a luxury boat in Kochi. President Ram Nath Kovind with wife Savita and daughter Swati during a ride on a luxury boat in Kochi.

President Ramnath Kovind recently compromised his security protocol to help a couple take their wedding vows as per the planned schedule. The US resident Ashley Hall who has been in India for more than a month planned her wedding at Taj Vivanta Hotel in Kochi this week. However, Ashley was told to change her wedding venue at the eleventh hour as President Kovind's stay was also arranged at the same hotel. It is to be noted that the last-minute notice to change the wedding venue was due to strict security protocol. President Kovind arrived at the Navy airport of Kochi on Monday. Ashley was given 48-hours to shift her wedding venue.

Thereafter, the disappointed bride took to Twitter seeking the President's help in the matter. She wrote that she had been planning the wedding for 8 months and due to the impromptu trip of the President she was told to change the venue at the last moment.


Ashley, further wrote, "Hey, President of India -anything you can do to help us with your security team so that we don't have to move our wedding from the Taj Malabar Cochin in under 48 hours?"

Although there was no official message from Rashtrapati Bhavan, Ashley's problem was resolved as she wrote a thankful note to the President as well as the Taj Hotel. 

To which, the President replied, "We are glad the issues have been resolved. President Kovind conveys his best wishes to you on this joyous occasion".

Taj Malabar Cochin also wrote on its official Twitter handle, "Thank you for your gracious patience and cooperation. We hope to make your special day extremely memorable. President Kovind, we sincerely thank you for your kind support to help make this possible".

