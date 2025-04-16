'Supposed to make 3x the rent but US salaries...': X user explains why average Americans can’t rent average homes

A viral tweet has sparked fresh debate over the cost of living in the United States—especially housing—after a user pointed out that average Americans now fall short of even qualifying to rent an average apartment.

“Average rent is $2000 in America and you’re supposed to make 3x the rent which is $6000, which is $72,000,” wrote user Sourav Dutta on X. “The avg salary in U.S is $51,000. Average Americans can't rent an average house.”

The post, which quickly drew attention, has prompted widespread agreement—and concern—across social media. Under standard U.S. rental requirements, tenants are typically expected to earn three times the monthly rent to qualify. At an average rent of $2,000 per month, that means a qualifying income of $72,000 per year—well above the national average salary.

One user responded, “If someone’s salary is $72k/year, after tax the take home is even less.”

Another added, “That's why it's more investment and less returns when someone wants to migrate to [the] US. That thing is not for everyone. IT employees used it well for last decade, but it’s coming to an end soon.”

A rent rule that excludes the majority

According to U.S. Census and labour data, the median annual income in the country hovers around $51,000 to $55,000—which makes it mathematically impossible for many Americans to meet landlords' 3x rent rules without taking on roommates, relocating to cheaper areas, or cutting essential expenses.

This mismatch between wages and basic housing eligibility reflects a broader economic squeeze, particularly in urban centers where housing costs have outpaced salary growth for years.

Living paycheck to paycheck, even with a job

While tech professionals and higher-income earners once used the U.S. migration model to build long-term stability, many observers now say the math no longer works for the average middle-class worker—let alone immigrants trying to break in.

What was once a pathway to prosperity now increasingly looks like a treadmill of rising costs and stagnant wages. With disposable incomes shrinking and rent alone swallowing more than 30–40% of take-home pay for many, the "American dream" of independent housing now feels increasingly out of reach, even for the employed.