Sushant Singh Rajput death case: SC to decide on Rhea's petition to transfer FIR to Mumbai at 11am

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, will deliver the verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's plea to transfer the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case from Patna to Mumbai at 11 am on Wednesday. As per the apex court website, a bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy would be delivering today's verdict on Rhea's plea.

This will be the fourth hearing in the case. The first hearing happened on August 5, in which the Centre told the SC that they accepted the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the case to CBI. However, the CBI needs SC's nod to investigate the case.The second hearing was held on August 11, in which all five parties- the Bihar government, Maharashtra government, Rhea, Sushant's family, and the CBI argued their points and were asked to submit a brief report by August 13. The SC reserved its verdict on Rhea's plea.

The third hearing happened on August 13, where all parties presented their final submission before the apex court.

Sushant, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai Police said the actor had died by suicide. It began investigating the industry's top-notch and claimed depression as a probable cause of the actor's death.

However, more than a month later, Sushant's father filed a case in Bihar, accusing Rhea and her family of cheating him financially, mentally harassing him, and for the abetment of his son's suicide.

After the FIR, Rhea moved to the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case's jurisdiction to Mumbai. The petition was filed by Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde. In her petition, Rhea denied the allegations levelled against her by Sushant's family.

After a brief inquiry by the Bihar Police, the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) began the probe, in connection with a money laundering case, linked to Sushant's death.

The Bihar government told the SC that Mumbai Police did not even register an FIR in Sushant's case due to political clout.

The CBI had re-registered Sushant's father FIR as a fresh case. Yesterday, the ED recorded the statement of Singh, father of Sushant. The ED has also quizzed Rhea, her brother Showik, father Indrajit Chakraborty, Sushant's business managers, chartered accountants, house helps, his friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani in the case till now and their statements have been recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Chakraborty's counsel had told the bench that probe by Mumbai Police has "proceeded quite substantially" as it has recorded statements of 56 persons in the case.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing Sushant's father had countered submissions advanced by Chakraborty's counsel and said that they have "no faith" in Maharashtra Police.

Chakraborty's lawyer had argued that FIR lodged by Rajput's father has absolutely no connection with any offence in Patna and there was a considerable delay of around 38 days in its lodging.

