Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty releases statement, accuses actor's sister of groping her

Rhea Chakraborty who is under investigation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case has released a statement. Chakraborty has said that all the allegations against her are "nonsense and an afterthought". In fact, the statement makes allegations against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister of groping her. The two moved in together in December 2019 and lived in Mumbai's Mount Blanc till she left for her home on June 8.

"The allegations are totally concocted and fabricated for ulterior purposes. Rhea denies all allegations of abetment of suicide, misappropriation of funds and others or otherwise. Both the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate have been handed over all of Rhea's financial documents which clearly show the falsity of such allegations. She has not received a single transfer from Sushant's accounts. All her Income Tax Returns have been examined by Police as well as the ED. Neither of them have found anything incriminating against Rhea," said the statement released by her lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

Also read: Fans share pictures of MS Dhoni, Sushant Singh Rajput as former captain retires from international cricket

The statement said that one night in April 2019, both Rhea and Priyanka had gone out. "Priyanka consumed copious amounts of alcohol and was behaving inappropriately with men as well as women at that party. So, Rhea insisted that they return to Sushant's home. Upon returning, Sushant and his sister continued drinking alcohol while Rhea retired for the night as she had a shoot the next morning. Rhea was asleep in Sushant's room when she suddenly awoke to find Priyanka had got into bed with her and was groping her. Rhea was extremely shocked and demanded that she leave the room immediately. Subsequently, Rhea herself left the house," the statement read. When Sushant was informed of the incident, he had an argument with his sister. That incident strained Rhea's relationship with the family, she said.

In June, Rajput had called his family and informed them of his decision to move out of Mumbai. He had requested them to come and meet him. Once his sister Meethu agreed to come, Sushant requested Rhea to go to her parents' place for a while. "Rhea had been suffering from her own anxiety issues and often endured panic attacks. Sushant's conduct also aggravated these conditions. Even though Rhea was desirous of seeing her family, she was not at all comfortable with leaving Sushant," mentioned the statement.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput was paying EMIs for Rs 4.5 crore flat occupied by Ankita Lokhande

The statement further mentioned, "Rhea has always maintained that she would like the truth of the matter to be revealed by virtue of a fair and impartial investigation. She has admitted in her Petition to the SC that she sent a Message to Amit Shah Union HM to order a CBI investigation. She has also informed the SC that if the court transfers it to CBI, she had no objection." It also raised questions on Bihar Police's investigation. "There were various reasons that made Rhea apprehensive about the nature of the investigation that would be conducted by the Bihar Police. The Bihar Police registered the FIR on the same day that the complaint was received, despite a delay of over 40 days. The Bihar Police arrived in Mumbai without ever summoning Rhea to cooperate with their investigation," it said.

The statement said that the entire case has become more about politics than about the truth. "Unwanted and irrelevant submissions are being made. The number of politicians taking advantage of this case on the eve of elections in Bihar is evident," it said.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput case investigation has made progress, says Bihar IPS officer

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty shares Sushant Singh Rajput's diary page; claims she only has one belonging of late actor