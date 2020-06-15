Sushant Singh Rajput death: Last rites to take place in Mumbai's Pawan Hans crematorium

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput will be cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium located in Mumbai's Vile Parle today afternoon. His father and family reached Mumbai today, after the actor passed away on Sunday morning. The postmortem report said he died due to asphyxiation by hanging.

Reason behind suicide, is not known till now and an investigation is still underway. Mumbai police have handed over the actor's body to his family after completing all the formalities. Sushant Singh Rajput is survived by his father, Dr KK Singh, elder brother and two sisters. His mother died when he was 16.

Some of the late actor's family members flew from Patna late Sunday night. His father arrived in the city this afternoon. Due to coronavirus-induced lockdown and related restrictions, Rajput's funeral will be attended by a limited number of family members.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his acting debut with television shows. His portrayal of Manav in the show Pavitra Rishta catapulted him to small screen stardom. He made his big screen debut with the 2013 film based on the Gujarat riots Kai Po Che. Post this, he was seen in successful films like Kedarnath, PK and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Rajput was also seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Chhichhore and the Netflix film Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandez.

