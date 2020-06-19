Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty grilled by police for 9 hours

Actresses Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by the Mumbai police on Thursday for nine hours straight regarding actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Mumbai police have been investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput since the actor was found dead in his Bandra home on June 14.

The investigation intensified this week as cops started to reach out to the late actor's close friends to record their statements. According to The Times of India, Rhea Chakroborty is believed to have been dating the actor.

The daily reports that during the questioning Chakraborty, confirmed that she had been living with Rajput and that they were looking to make a joint investment in a property as they were planning to get married in November.

The phone of the actress was thoroughly scanned by the police, this included all the photos, videos, texts that the couple had shared with each other. When questioned about the alleged break-up of the two actors, Chakraborty said that she had left the Carter Road penthouse in which the couple was living. She had done so after getting into a fight with the late actor.

Though, Chakraborty also admitted that she had kept in touch with Rajput after their fight.

The Mumbai police so far have recorded statements from 13 people who had close connections to the late actor, including casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

On June 14, Rajput was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14. Initially, the police had stated that the actor at committed suicide but no suicide note has been found yet. According to the post-mortem report Rajput died of asphyxiation. The actor started in hit films such as 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and 'Chhichhore'.

