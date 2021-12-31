Swiggy shares top 5 food orders as India rings in 2022; here's the list

Food delivery platform Swiggy has crossed 2 million orders in just a single day, December 31, 2021. The company saw a spike in orders on New Year’s Eve with most of the tier-1 cities-Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai-placing curbs on celebrations amid new Covid variant, Omicron.

The foodtech unicorn tweeted around 9 pm that it had crossed 2 million orders for the day.

taking a tweet break. crossed 2 million orders on Swiggy and many more lined up. brb! — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) December 31, 2021

Interestingly, the company also tweeted the list of top 5 orders placed today throughout India.

The foodtech firm said that it has received 27,516 orders for Chicken Biryani, 33,999 orders for Butter Naan, 18,242 orders for Masala Dosa, 11,370 orders for Paneer Butter Masala and 11,560 Chicken Fried Rice orders so far.

if top 5 orders placed today throughout India for Swiggy were added in one cart, this is what it would look like 🤯 pic.twitter.com/EjTyx1Ik5W — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) December 31, 2021

Swiggy had also tweeted that it had hit more than 9,000 orders per minute and has broken its previous year record of deliveries on New Year’s Eve by delivering 9,049 orders per minute.

“9049. not the first 4 digits of my number. the current food orders per minute. 130K users are active on the Swiggy app right now. that's almost 2x the capacity of Eden Gardens,” the food delivery firm tweeted.

Sriharsha Majety, CEO of Swiggy took to Twitter reminiscing about the first New Year Eve of Swiggy as a company when it received 1 order every 3 minutes. “How times have changed. Love India’s hunger for more ,” he added.

With order volumes heading north on New Year’s eve, social media was all-in praises for the delivery partners who have been supplying food at the doorsteps while people have mostly kept indoors.

“Plans have been cancelled so everyone’s ordering in- please be kind to delivery execs, nights like these are intense and expectations are high. They’re doing their best to make your night awesome. Please tip generously and wish them a happy new year! A smile goes a long way!,” Product Marketing Manager at Swiggy said in a tweet.