'Take parents' permission before...': New directives for schools in MP's Ujjain, Shajapur for Christmas 2023 

District Education Officer in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain issued a notice to private schools to get parents' permission before selecting students for Christmas events. The notice issued on Thursday said that the students participating in these school programs to pose as Santa Claus, Christmas tree, and other characters should do so only after obtaining the permission of their parents.

"The students selected by the school to take part in the program organised on the occasion of Christmas in the school or to pose as Santa Claus, Christmas tree, and any other characters, should be done only after getting written permission from their parents," the notice as accessed by news agency ANI read. The notice also said that students should not be allowed to participate in these events without the parents' written permission under any circumstances.

The notice further noted that if any kind of complaint or dispute comes to notice, ex-parte disciplinary action will be proposed against the institution concerned. "The District Education Officer of Ujjain has issued an order under which if any program is organised related to Santa Claus (Christmas) in the schools in the district then no dispute should arise. Also, if the program is organised in the school then take permission from the parents of the children," said Sanjay Sharma, BRC (Block Resource Center) Ujjain Urban.

Ujjain, however, was not the only district in Madhya Pradesh to announce such a diktat. Shajapur District Education Officer Vivek Dubey issued a notice and urged all private schools to take parents' permission before selecting students for Christmas programs.

Dubey told ANI that most of the time such events are held harmoniously but sometimes it can lead to disputes and complaints. "Cultural programs are held in schools but the programs are a little religious and children of other faiths are also assigned religious characters to play which is not as per their own religion. Most of the time such events are held harmoniously but sometimes it leads to disputes and complaints coming to us in which a lot of time is invested to resolve the issue," he said.

He added that all institutions have been urged to conduct religious programs but not make children of other religions indulge in skits or fancy dress events to ensure no disputes take place. He also said that if it is essential for children of other faiths to participate in such events, it should be done with the permission of parents.

