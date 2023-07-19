Tamil Nadu: Woman dies after jumping in front of moving bus to get compensation to pay son’s fees

In the hope of getting financial support from the Tamil Nadu government to secure her son's future, a woman working at the Collector’s office in Salem as a sanitation worker jumped in front of a speeding bus.

The woman, identified as Paapaathi, 45, died after being hit by the moving bus on June 28. Paapaathi took this extreme step after someone misled her about the compensation from the government for accident victims.

Paapaathi initially attempted to jump in front of a bus but failed in her attempt. However, she was hit by a two-wheeler. Moments later, she was seen attempting to cross a road and jumping in front of another bus, which led to her death from the high-impact collision.

A CCTV footage shows Paapaathi walking by the road, and as soon as the bus approached her, she jumped right in front of her.

After being misled by someone, a mother working as Street Cleaner kills herself to get financial assistance from the Govt to pay son’s college fee in Tamil Nadu.



After being misled by someone, a mother working as Street Cleaner kills herself to get financial assistance from the Govt to pay son's college fee in Tamil Nadu.

The India Today report revealed that Paapaathi was unable to pay her son’s college fees, and due to that, she was struggling with depression. She was misled by someone who mentioned that if she were to die in a road accident, the government would provide compensation.

The woman’s son is reportedly studying in a private undergraduate college where he was asked to pay college fees of Rs 45,000.

After getting separated from her husband, Paapaathi raised her children single-handedly for the last 15 years.