Tamilrockers: Thadam, 90ML full movies leaked online in 2 days of release

Two of the recent southern releases, 90ml and Thadam, have been leaked online on Tamilrockers, a website that publishes pirated copies of Bollywood and southern movies. The notorious website is known to leak pirated versions of films, especially Tamil movies. Several movies, including Aamir's Thugs of Hindostan, Total Dhamaal, Rajinikanth's 2.0 and Zero, have leaked on the platform, despite the film industry's efforts to curb online piracy. Both these movies were released last Friday.

90ML, a Tamil comedy drama film, is directed by Anita Udeep, and stars Oviya, who also appeared on the reality series Bigg Boss in 2017.

Tamil action thriller film Thadam, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, has Arun Vijay, Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat and Vidya Pradeep in the lead role. The film, an intriguing murder mystery, has received positive reviews from audience as well as critics.

Oviya's 90ML is a women-centric film, which aims to promote gender equality, and revolves around the idea that if can drink, smoke, talk about their sex life, women can also do so. According to film analyst Ramesh Bala, 90ML is "Not an Adult comedy...but a movie that deals with adult issues.. Mostly sexual problems of few married women and single women and their way of life," he tweeted.

He, however, said the film, due to its tongue-in-cheek content, "it'll not be everyone's cup of tea!"

The film shows women discussing their sexual lives, kidding each other about their bosom size and men who try to dictate to women, reports India Today. While some are "crass and insensitive", there are a few moments that are unintentionally funny, added the platform.

Thadam, on the other hand, has done well at the box office has received decent reviews too. But the screenplay is messed up and filled with spoon-feeding moments, reports India Today.

As per Ramesh Bala, the film has been received well by the audience due to positive word-to-mouth reviews. "Housefull shows with super positive word of mouth... Thadam very good Day-2 in TN, about 25 per cent increase in collections compared to Day-1 collections," he tweeted. Thadam is Director Magizh Thirumeni's second film with Arun Vijay.

TamilRockers is an illegal, pirating site that has been releasing big-budget movies online. TamilRockers' business is a simple case of demand and supply. Movie lovers who do not want to spend on a release end up downloading a pirated copy on the TamilRockers site. As more patrons continue to visit their site, they continue to provide movies for free downloads. This way TamilRockers makes money while eating away a chunk of the movies' producers' earnings.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

