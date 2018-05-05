In case your train is cancelled, money will be refunded automatically: Indian Railways

The Indian Railways on Friday announced that if your train is fully - from start station to end station - cancelled, your tickets will be cancelled and refunds will be processed automatically. In a tweet, the IRCTC, which handles online ticketing operations of the Indian Railways, said that in case of train cancellation, 'PNR (passenger name record) will be automatically cancelled. Refunds will be processed in the same account through which payment was made'.
In case Train is fully cancelled from Start station to end station, PNR will be automatically cancelled. Refunds will be processed in the same account through which payment was made. For more, please log on to https://t.co/s3mX8V8YUd pic.twitter.com/UXRawh2nMD- IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) May 4, 2018
Due to high demand during summer, the Tatkal tickets get booked within a short span of time, especially on some of the busiest routes. Also, technical glitches on the IRCTC website make it difficult for passengers to book the tickets.
To deal with such problems, the Indian Railways introduced new rules:
According to the guidelines, a person can transfer the confirmed ticket to another family member be it the father, mother, sibling, children or spouse. The person would need to make a written request 24 hours prior the scheduled departure. If a government servant wants to transfer a confirmed ticket then he or she can make a written request before 24 hours of departure.
In case a student of a recognised educational institute wants to transfer his or her ticket, then they will need to get the approval of the head of the institution. A written request by that authoritative figure will allow the transfer of the ticket to another student from the same institution.
