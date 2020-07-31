TBSE 12th result 2020 out; here's how to check on tripuraresults.nic.in

Tripura result 2020: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education or TBSE has declared the Tripura HS result 2020 or Class 12 results at 9 am today. The candidates will, however, be able to check their TBSE HS Result 2020 by 9:45 am on the official Tripura board website -- tripuraresults.nic.in and www.tbse.in.

The candidates can also visit tsu.trp.nic.in/tripuraresults.

How to check Tripura class 12 TBSE Result 2020 online

Step 1: Visit any of the official Tripura Board websites

Step 2: Click on the link reading, 'Class 12 results'

Step 3: Enter registration number as printed on your TBSE Class 12 admit card

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will appear on screen

Step 6: Download and save for future reference

Students need to note that this will act like a provisional marksheet until the state board releases the official TBSE Class 12 marksheets.

How to check TBSE result 2020 class 12 via phone

Around 26,000 students who appeared for the TBSE Class 12 exams 2020 can also check their via SMS and also contact Tripurainfo call centre for the same. To get the result via SMS, the candidates need to type TBSE12 (space) their roll number and send this message to 54242.

The candidates can also contact Tripurainfo call centre for their TBSE HS results on these numbers: 0381- 241 3946, 241 0048, 241 0053, 241, 0173, 241, 0174, 241 0176, 0381-2380566.