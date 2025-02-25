'Teach us anything, non-technical': Bizarre job interview question left techie stumped, here’s how cucumber juice saved the day

A Reddit user’s job interview took an unexpected turn when they were asked to teach the interviewers “anything,” as long as it wasn’t technical. After a brief moment of panic, the candidate decided to teach them how to make cucumber juice—and it may have been the right move.

In a post on r/developersIndia, the user shared their experience: “Any extremely unexpected question I got during my final interview: The question was: ‘Teach us anything. The only requirement is that it shouldn't be technical.’ I fumbled for 10 seconds or so and then ended up teaching them how to make cucumber juice. And then told them about its health benefits."

He further added, "The interview went really well overall and I'm hoping to hear back from them with an offer letter.”

The post sparked a wave of reactions, with some sharing how they use similar questions to gauge candidates.

One commenter explained: “I ask a question similar to this … I ask it to know: Is there anything the person is passionate about to become an expert in? Do they know about that topic well and can communicate well enough to lead the conversation on it? … This question gives me an insight about their 'best version' … If they are not able to become an ‘expert’ about ANYTHING they have experienced in the world so far, it informs me about their drive and care.”

Others supported the Redditor’s quick thinking, with one saying, “You did the right thing, mate.” Another user offered alternative answers, suggesting they would have taught the panel about climate change or palaeontology.

Job interviews are notorious for throwing curveball questions to test candidates’ adaptability. Whether or not the cucumber juice lesson sealed the deal, the post proved that creativity and a cool head can go a long way in high-pressure situations.