'Team change karalo...': Redditor reveals managers reaction after he refused working 12 hours for meagre Rs 3.8 LPA package

A recent Reddit post has ignited a heated discussion on workplace exploitation and employee rights in India. The disagreement began when a user shared a screenshot of his manager’s message—a directive demanding that employees work long-hour shifts. Initially, the post mistakenly mentioned, “3.8 LPM” (lakhs per month), a discrepancy quickly corrected by the user after fellow Redditors pointed out the error.

The manager’s message circulated in a Telegram group, left little room for negotiation. The original Hindi text read:

“@all int team mujhe 25th tk day night support chahiye esliye kisi ka office nhi Igaya h agr kisi ko esme dikkt h to mujhe abhi btado and call krlo sbki smsya sununga or sulajhaunva”

“agr koi gap ata h to i will not entertain anyone”

“kaam m koi gap nhi chahiye mujhe agr kisi ko Igta h jada pressure h batra sir se bat krlo or team change kra skte ho”

In translation, the message declared: “I need day and night support till the 25th, so no one should miss the office. If anyone has an issue, inform me now and call me—I will listen to all problems and resolve them. If there is any gap in work, I will not entertain anyone.” The directive was firm: any lapse in attendance or performance was unacceptable, and employees experiencing undue pressure were advised to speak to “Batra Sir” for a possible team change.

The post quickly attracted a flurry of responses from fellow Redditors, who shared their own advice and observations on the toxic work culture prevalent in many North Indian workplaces. Among the reactions were comments urging individuals to either leave if they could afford to or to find better job opportunities.

One user remarked, "If you don't have financial responsibilities, Leave right now. If not, Find a better job, depends on what you do but try your best to be good at it."

Others suggested a more tactical approach, advising employees to acquiesce superficially by saying “sure sir” and logging out at a fixed time daily, while simultaneously asserting their rights by highlighting any health issues or requesting sick leaves. One commenter added, "Say sure sir and logout at 6pm daily. Next day if he asks say yes on it sir and do the same. Repeat without any guilt or shame."

Another redditor argued that if the manager truly did not want any gaps in work, he should consider hiring additional staff or increasing compensation. A further observation critiqued the broader work culture, stating, "Most north indian workplaces have toxic work culture. People work on Saturdays. Call each other 'sir', 'maam' as if British raj is still going on and these manager are appointed by britishers."