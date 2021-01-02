Team India fan spots favourite cricketers at restaurant; quietly pays their bill

If what happened to this true blue Team India fan is any indication, then 2021 is all set to be a good year for cricket enthusiasts. Team India fan, Navaldeep Singh spotted cricketers at a restaurant in Melbourne and paid their restaurant bill worth Rs 6,600 ($118.69). Singh shared a video of him spotting his favourite cricketers-- Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Navdeep Saini and then ordered a meal for himself to just sit and look at his idols.
In his Twitter thread, Singh added when cricketers got to know he paid their bill, Rohit Sharma told him to take the money from them since it does not feel appropriate.
"They are not aware but I have paid their table bill :). Least I can do for my superstars," Singh wrote. Singh further added, "When they got to know that I had paid the bill. Rohit sharma said please take the money, it is not appropriate..I said no sir it's on me. Pant hugged me and said we will click a picture only when you take the money from us. I said no bro not happening. Finally everyone obliged for a picture:) had great fun #blessed."
Known for his sense of humour, Pant said "Thank you bhabhi ji for the lunch" before leaving the restaurant.
