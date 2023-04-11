'Techies write inconsequential code, fly biz class': Bengaluru doctor compares salaries of MBBS degree holders and coders

A Bengaluru-based cardiologist has called out people's hypocrisy on their expectation of doctors saving lives but not earning enough money while gloating about engineers' huge salaries.



This comes after a doctor recently revealed that he was earning a measly Rs 9,000 per month, years after joining MBBS.



Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy, senior interventional cardiologist at Sakra World Hospital, shared an article on engineering college fees and mentioned that at the initial phase of the career, doctors earn as low as Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 while engineers earn Rs 15-20 lakh per annum.



The article showed a Bengaluru college charging a fee of Rs 64 lakh for a seat in computer science engineering.



"The starting salary after MBBS is as low as Rs 10-20K per month. Nowhere to the tune of 15-20lakh per annum being spoken here for post Btech! How does this society feel so comfortable advising a life-saving doctor to live for ideals and not look for money, while gloating at engineer salaries?" Dr Krishnamurthy tweeted.

Have you ever seen such positive news about fees in a medical college being high? Or about doctors earning good salary?

The starting salary after MBBS is as low as 10-20k per month. Nowhere to the tune of 15-20lakh per annum being spoken here for post Btech!

How does this… pic.twitter.com/fSzRYUKCAL — Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy (@DrDeepakKrishn1) April 9, 2023



He further mentioned that some days he had to check the patients on weekend as they didn't have time on weekdays. "People act like doctors could take those ideals to a grocery shop and encash them. Or that a doctor could pay kids' fees with blessings. Like the whole world needs food and clothes and stuff but the doctor doesn't need them!" Dr Krishnamurthy wrote.



"Every industry can make unlimited profits including killer cigarette and alcohol manufacturers but not doctors and hospitals! Someone writing some inconsequential code is entitled to make more money and fly business class while the doctors have no such right whatsoever," he added.



The cardiologist from Bengaluru also claimed that people don't truly understand what doctors go through until their own children decide to pursue medical careers. "Ninety nine percent of people do not understand or even try to do so."



"This society will only become great when they understand the importance of doctors, health care workers, teachers, and armed forces. And pay them what they are due without cribbing," Dr Krishnamurthy said.

