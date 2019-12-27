Television actor Kushal Punjabi found dead at his Mumbai home, posted pic with son hours before suicide

Television actor Kushal Punjabi was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Mumbai home. Punjabi was last seen in serial Ishq Mein Marjawan. The 37-year-old actor's body was found hanging at his Pali Hill residence last night. His parents found him when they broke into his house last night.

Bandra police have found a suicide note at his home and are investigating the matter further. The police have also registered a case of accidental death (ADR).

According to sources, Punjabi was suffering from depression and also had a hair transplant surgery that went wrong. He was also facing financial troubles as he was not getting any work. Troubles in his professional life were also affecting his marriage.

The actor in his one-and-a-half page suicide note has said that 50% of his property/assets should be equally divided among his parents and sister, and rest 50% should be given to his three-year-old son Kian. Punjabi's last rites will be performed in Mumbai at 4 pm today (Friday).

His sudden demise came as a shock to everyone when actor Karanvir Bohra shared this news on Instagram.

"Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi. I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know," Bohra wrote in his post.

"Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I'm gonna miss you so much #kushlani You will always be remembered sad a guy who lived a full life. #dancingdaddy #fit #lifeenthusiast #biker #smilingface #onelifeliveitright #restinpeace #omnamoshivaya," he added.

Punjabi's Ishq Mein Marjawan co-star Arjun Bijlani also took to Twitter to remembered him a "positive guy".

We worked together on ishqmeinmarjawan and @PunjabiKushal was one positive guy always wearing a smile .I am shocked to hear that he has left us. May your soul rest in peace . pic.twitter.com/wdGwepcqzV - Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) December 27, 2019

According to a news report by SpotBoye.com, Punjabi has allegedly committed suicide and was affirmed by Bohra and Chetan Hansraj.

The actor is survived by his wife Audrey Dolhen (who he tied the knot with in 2015)and son Kian. He had shared a picture of his son as his Instagram story 22 hours back. Punjabi's last (Instagram) post is a picture of himself with his son. He married Dolhen in 2015.

His wife and kids were away when he took the extreme step at his Bandra house last night. A separation case with his wife is also going on in the court. According to sources the separation with his wife coupled with other reasons was the reason behind his suicide.

Punjabi did many TV shows and came into prominence with films like Bombay Boys.