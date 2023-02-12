Termites destroy Rs 2.15 lakh in cash notes inside bank locker in Udaipur

The currency notes worth Rs 2.15 lakh were damaged and destroyed due to termites inside the locker of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Udaipur. Sunita Mehta, the owner of the money, was astonished when she visited the bank and noticed the locker in which she had kept the money. The notes were completely ruined. Mehta complained to the authorities about the bank's management.

Rs 2 lakh was placed in a fabric bag, while Rs 15,000 were kept outside the bag. The bank manager exchanged the tampered Rs 15,000 hand to hand. But when Sunita returned home and opened the bag, she discovered termites that had destroyed the currencies.

The bank's managers sprayed termite repellent around the locker and requested that the remaining locker holders open the locker. Following the discovery of termites in the back locker, many clients criticised the management of the bank. They allege that items inside the lockers were damaged due to the bank's negligence and lack of pest control. Termites may have infiltrated between 20 and 25 lockers.

According to Senior Manager Praveen Kumar Yadav, information concerning the damage was sent on to higher authorities, and the customer was called back to the bank to resolve the situation.

Also Read: How lithium discovery in J&K could pit India against China in battery tech