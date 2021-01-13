scorecardresearch
Tesla in Saki Naka traffic? Netizens in tizzy after Elon Musk's company makes way into India

As Tesla makes its India debut, internet has gone into a tizzy and netizens have started sharing all kinds of memes

Tesla incorporated its subsidiary Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited as a private unlisted company on January 8 Tesla incorporated its subsidiary Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited as a private unlisted company on January 8

US electric vehicle giant Tesla has made inroads into the Indian market with the registration of its subsidiary in Bengaluru. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had written in a now deleted tweet, "Karnataka will lead India's journey towards Green Mobility. Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Tesla will soon start its operations in India with an R&D unit in Bengaluru. I welcome Elon Musk to India and Karnataka and wish him all the very best."

The registered address of the company is less than one kilometer away from the high profile UB city complex of Bengaluru. As Tesla makes its India debut, internet has gone into a tizzy and netizens have started sharing all kinds of memes.  

