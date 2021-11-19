scorecardresearch
Tesla recalls 7,600 US vehicles for potential air bag issue

The auto safety agency said that the recall covers some 2021 Model X and Model S vehicles.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 7.

Tesla is recalling 7,600 vehicles in the United States because the driver's air bag cushion may tear during deployment, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday.

The recall covers some 2021 Model X and Model S vehicles, the auto safety agency said. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 7.

This is not the first time Tesla recalled its electric cars. Earlier this month, Tesla issued a voluntary recall for 11,704 EVs after identifying a software glitch in the automaker's FSD update. The software glitches include error that could cause a false forward collision warning or unexpected activation of the automatic emergency braking system.

