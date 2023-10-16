World Cup 2023: Indian fans celebrate Afghanistan's surprise win against England; 'thank you, India,' says Afghan pacer

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi resounded with thunderous cheers on Sunday as Afghanistan's pacer, Naveen-Ul-Haq, basked in the limelight during a remarkable victory over England. In response to the exuberant support from the Indian crowd, came forward and thanked India.

The cricketer shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, which captured the spirited cheers from the Delhi audience during the match. Naveen wrote, "Thank you India for Your Support #AFGvsENG."

Thank you India 🇮🇳 for Your Support 🫂❤ #AFGvsENG pic.twitter.com/PYnufK9hxb — Naveen Ul Haq Murid (@imnaveenUlHaq_) October 15, 2023

This overwhelming support from Indian cricket enthusiasts came only a week after the cricketer had faced ridicule and trolling from fans across India. Earlier, Naveen found himself embroiled in a verbal spat with Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Subsequently, he endured a barrage of 'Kohli Kohli' chants from fans across the nation throughout the IPL season, and this reaction persisted during the ongoing World Cup. When Naveen stepped onto the field to bat against India, the Delhi crowd erupted with boisterous Kohli cheers.

However, a heartening turn of events unfolded as Kohli and Naveen recently put their differences aside and shared a warm embrace during the India-Afghanistan match, with Kohli at the crease. The Indian cricket stalwart took a moment to address the Delhi audience, urging them to cease making fun of Naveen. Kohli's magnanimous act showcased why he is revered as one of the sport's greatest ambassadors.

Grateful for Kohli's gesture, Naveen garnered unwavering support from Indian cricket fans throughout the match against reigning champion, England. The 24-year-old played a pivotal role in Afghanistan's triumph, securing a crucial wicket by dismissing England's captain and star batsman, Jos Buttler. Naveen-Ul-Haq received a resounding standing ovation from the crowd in acknowledgment of his remarkable performance.

The stadium bore witness to the presence of numerous Afghan supporters during the Afghanistan vs. England game. Notably, a significant number of Indian fans were also spotted rallying behind the underdogs. The collective spirit of the Delhi fans, who packed the stadium, created an electrifying atmosphere for a match against an Indian adversary.

In the annals of cricket history, Afghanistan's victory against England will be etched as a momentous achievement. Defeating the defending champions by a resounding 69-run margin, Afghanistan secured their second-ever World Cup victory, marking a significant milestone in their cricketing journey.

