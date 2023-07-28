'Thanks Congress for this entertainment,' say netizens as Bengaluru bus conductor and woman passenger spar over ID card

Netizens had a field day as a four-minute video emerged on Twitter of a Bengaluru bus conductor and a woman passenger fighting over latter's lack of ID card showing local address.

In the four-minute video, the man can be seen asking the woman for an ID proof and the woman tells him that she is a Central Excise Officer with her Karnataka address on it and that she doesn't have an Aadhaar of Voter ID to show. Other passengers in the bus could also be seen in the video asking the woman to oblige and show the proof, but she does not adhere and starts screaming at them in English.

Ever since the Siddaramaiah-led government came to power in Karnataka, woman passengers have been allowed to travel for free on state government buses provided they show local address proof.

Netizens said Congress government is partly to be blamed for the woman's behaviour and some disapproved of the woman's behaviour for a bus ticket that costs not more than Rs 20.

"She is claiming to be Central Excise Inspector. That means her montly salary is around Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000. But still arguing to get a free bus ride," said a Twitter user.

"They have this sense of entitlement. No one should ask questions if you are from the government?" quipped another Twitter user.

"A central government employee screaming, "Aadhar card is not applicable everywhere" is the most delicious irony and instant meme fodder," joked another Twitter user.

Many slammed the woman's 'rude' behaviour and said the Shakti scheme is for poor women, not for those who can afford the bus ticket.

Under the Shakti scheme, women can travel for free in a total of 18,609 buses, including 6,308 city buses, 5,958 ordinary buses and 6,343 express buses. The scheme does not apply to luxury and premium buses. The Karnataka government allocated Rs 4,000 crore for the scheme in the recent Budget.

Recently, a woman passenger objecting to a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus conductor wearing a skull cap while on duty as a case of moral policing.

The video clip shows the woman authoritatively asking whether the bus conductor, a Muslim, is authorised to wear the skull cap. She goes on to grill him while making the video, which was slammed by Congress as 'unnecessary'.