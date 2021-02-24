'Thanks for making my day guys': Priyanka Chopra finds orb dress memes too funny

"You're a living meme we love to see that," said a Twitter user in response to the new memefest triggered by actor Priyanka Chopra's couture. She wore a polka dot draped orb dress from the SS21 collection of Halpern. Her giant, puffed dress inspired many memes and Chopra sportingly welcomed all of them.

The peculiar design of the dress is certainly eye-catching. One might be left wondering as to where the hands go in the giant orb dress. Chopra herself shared some of the memes on her Twitter. "Too funny... Thanks for making my day guys !" she said.

Check out some hilarious memes here.

Chopra's Met Gala attires have been a meme-worthy subject more than once. Her 2019 Met Gala look with an Afro and a silver dress made its way for a hell lot of memes. Before that her Ralph Lauren train dress at the same event in 2017 was also a talk of the town with various memes generated on it.

Halpern's orb dress was also worn by actor Gemma Chan for Elle magazine. Singer Dua Lipa has also worn another design of the orb dress from Halpern.

