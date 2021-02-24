Twitter erupts after Motera stadium is renamed Narendra Modi stadium

World's largest stadium, Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat has been branded under a new name-Narendra Modi stadium. As soon as the news broke out that the revamped stadium will be named after incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi, netizens had a lot to say about it.
Many are terming the naming of the refurbished stadium after PM Modi narcissistic. Some said since PM Modi is involved in active politics, it is inappropriate to do such a thing.
Others supported the Prime Minister and said that after serving so many years in public office, Modi deserves at least one stadium in his name. Some defended the renaming on the grounds that there have been so many stadiums and airports under the Gandhi family name and it is only right that the stadium is named after PM Modi.
Do not like this idea. Especially when he is still in active politics. It is illegal? No. But then even Congress did these things. If at all it should have been done when Modi ji had retired from active politics. But then people will disagree with me. https://t.co/LjSklmE0Etâ à¤à¥à¤¶à¤² à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤°à¤¾ (@kushal_mehra) February 24, 2021
Only people with all documents will be allowed to enter inside Narendra Modi stadium.â Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) February 24, 2021
Why is my Twitter fam surprised the #MonteraCricketStadium or Sardar Patel Stadium has been renamed "Narendra Modi stadium"â Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) February 24, 2021
This is the PM who wore a Monogrammed SUIT with his NAME on it just like other narcassist rulers did!
And our President inaugurated the "Modi stadium" pic.twitter.com/VcwQoXz6Av
Stadiums in other countries - Melbourne cric ground, Lords, Old trafford, optus stadium, Gabba, Trent bridge, wanderers etc.â abhi (@kohlisdefense) February 24, 2021
Stadiums in India - Narendra Modi stadium, Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sardar Patel stadium
Amit Shah to Congressi after naming biggest cricket stadium as Narendra Modi Stadium. pic.twitter.com/IlRmUOIDJ6â Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) February 24, 2021
Motera stadium to be renamed âNarendra Modi Stadiumâ today #MoteraCricketStadiumpic.twitter.com/LISU8LCEolâ Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) February 24, 2021
There will be no press conference at the Narendra Modi cricket stadium.â Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 24, 2021
Stadium named Narendra Modi Stadium & Stands named as Adani-Ambani standsðâ Gss (@Gss_Views) February 24, 2021
Thats what is Modi is all aboutðð pic.twitter.com/RVvM60dDXR
Yesterday Modiji was talking about selflessness and today he renamed Motera stadium as a Narendra Modi stadium.â The Bad Engineer (@Dhru2802) February 24, 2021
Prime minister @narendramodi was president of Gujarat cricket assosiation when it was envisioned that worldâs largest cricket stadium will be built at Motera. I feel it is only fair that the stadium is named after him.â à¤ à¤à¤à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¥à¤¨ (@indiantweeter) February 24, 2021
Congress leaders after hearing that stadium has been named after Narendra Modi ji#MoteraCricketStadiumpic.twitter.com/LK4AgODqZxâ à¤¡à¤¿à¤à¤ªà¥ (@high_tb10) February 24, 2021
#MoteraCricketStadium to be renamed âNarendra Modi Stadiumâ todayâ sam (@demonsam7) February 24, 2021
Meanwhile UP's cities: pic.twitter.com/VHcTU7otRw
Ahmedabad Got World's Largest Cricket Stadium because of @narendramodiâ Dhruv Mehta (à¤§à¥à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤¤à¤¾) (@Dhruv_sanghi45) February 24, 2021
He deserves this Honour
"Narendra Modi Stadium"ð¥â¤
Jinki Jali vo Burnol Laga lo, becoz naam toh change nahi hoga#NarendraModiStadium
Those who never said a word for selection of 'Nehru' over 'Patel' despite 12 out of 15 votes, never gave honor to 'Sardar Patel', questioned Modi and mocked 'Statue of Unity' project are talking of "insult" to Sardar Patel because Motera Stadium is named as Narendra Modi Stadium.â Avinash Srivastava (@go4avinash) February 24, 2021
Sahi aur galat Mahadev pe chodo but ask your self honest question.â Sameet Thakkar (@thakkar_sameet) February 24, 2021
That after being 4 term CM & 7 yrs PM. With 19 yrs of untainted run at public office weather he deserves one Stadium in his name or not ?
For me yes he deserves !!!
Narendra Modi Stadium â¤ pic.twitter.com/UYYklgK79L
The stadium was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday. Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, along with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, were also present at the event.
The stadium is now set to host seven international matches in quick succession.The Narendra Modi Stadium will host the third and fourth Tests between India and England as well as the entirety of the five-match T20I series between the two sides.The state-of-the-art facility can accommodate 1.32 lakh spectators.
