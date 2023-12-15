‘Thanks for the memories, Rohit Sharma!’, say netizens as Hardik Pandya becomes new Mumbai Indians captain

Hardik Pandya steps up to lead the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL season. While there's no denying Rohit Sharma's incredible legacy of 10 years as Mumbai Indians captain, the passing of the baton to Hardik Pandya sent the team’s fans a trip down the memory lane.

This bombshell announcement, barely two weeks after reuniting with Pandya, has left fans, pundits, and even the "Hitman" himself scratching their heads.

Hardik Pandya announced as captain for the IPL 2024 season.



For seven seasons, Rohit Sharma was the synonymous face of Mumbai Indians, leading them to five glorious titles. However, the decision to elevate Pandya to the captaincy so early has taken many by surprise, as it was anticipated that Rohit Sharma would continue leading the team for another season or two.

The Mumbai Indians bought Hardik Pandya before the IPL 2015 auction. Pandya was fostered to some extent by Rohit Sharma, who gradually transformed the Gujarat player into a match-winner with both the bat and the ball. Hardik Pandya was eventually selected as an all-rounder for the Indian team, and the rest is history.

Due to Sachin Tendulkar, Mumbai Indians was my default team to support in IPL, after he retired, I got in love with Rohit Sharma and started watching MI matches because of him.



The man who created his own legacy and took Mumbai Indians to another level.



I’m totally Disappointed with this decision @mipaltan



"I’m totally Disappointed with this decision @mipaltan What are your views on Hardik Pandya taking captaincy of Mumbai Indians?," a user wrote. Another one commented, "Without Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians is nothing 😏" "Rohit should captain MI untile he retires," a third user wrote.

"The man who created his own legacy and took Mumbai Indians to another level. - Captain Ro, legend...!!! 🫡," a user commented. “Due to Sachin Tendulkar, Mumbai Indians was my default team to support in IPL, after he retired, I got in love with Rohit Sharma and started watching MI matches because of him. But Mumbai Indians going to Hardik Pandya over Rohit Sharma. I hereby resigned from being a MI supporter. Will continue watching Rohit Sharma because love never dies but so it hate for MI now,” a user said.

"Rohit Sharma after being Sacked by Mumbai Indians for Chapri Pandya 😯," a fourth user commented. "Confidence bht h😌🔥," another one commented. "End of an Era in Mumbai Indians.- Thank you, Captain Rohit," a user wrote.

