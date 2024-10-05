'That's commendable!': Netizens react after Bengaluru techie from Tier 3 college gets Rs 65 LPA job in Google

A Bengaluru-based techie has ignited a debate online after sharing their recent job offer from Google, which amounts to a staggering Rs 65 lakh per annum (LPA). The individual, who graduated from a Tier 3 college, has become a symbol of inspiration for many aspiring professionals, challenging the notion that only graduates from prestigious institutions can land high-paying jobs.

Kartik Jolapara, a developer at JP Morgan, shared the post on X (formerly Twitter) that quickly gained attention. He posted a screenshot of a job offer made to a software engineer with ten years of experience but no formal computer science degree. The candidate, who graduated from a tier 3 college, received a highly attractive compensation package, sparking discussion about tech industry salaries and hiring practices.

what 10YOE can get you :P

- crazy offers pic.twitter.com/1RVG5QRo8N — Kartik Jolapara (@codingmickey) September 28, 2024

The offer included a total compensation of Rs 65 lakh per annum in base salary, an annual bonus of Rs 9 lakh, a signing bonus of Rs 19 lakh, and a relocation bonus of Rs 5 lakh. Jolapara captioned the post "crazy offers," expressing surprise at the numbers, especially considering the candidate's academic background.

The post has garnered significant attention and sparked discussions about the changing dynamics of the Indian job market. While some have congratulated the techie on their achievement, others have questioned the fairness of the system, arguing that graduates from Tier 3 colleges are often overlooked by recruiters.

"A tier 3 college graduate without a CS degree landing this role? That's commendable!," a user wrote.

"Man, that's such a nice base to stocks ratio. Mine is so lopsided. Inspirational," another user commented.

Not everyone was impressed by the job offer. Some users argued that the compensation wasn’t extraordinary, given the candidate’s experience and industry standards. "I know people with similar experience earning more," one user commented, downplaying the offer. Another added, "Considering it's Google, I expected a bigger package, especially in terms of perks."

There were also lighthearted reactions, with some professionals joking about updating their resumes. "If this is what Google's offering, I need to dust off my CV," one person quipped.

"Great offer for him, but this is becoming normal for those in tech with the right experience," a user said in the end.