'That’s not Malayalam': Netizens troll Adah Sharma for tweeting ‘The Kerala Story’ in Tamil

Actress Adah Sharma, who plays a pivotal role in the film ‘The Kerala Story’, has been trolled for tweeting about the movie in the Tamil language.

This started when she retweeted filmmaker Anand Kumar's tweet in which he wished her good luck and congratulated the team for making a ‘courageous film’.

'From one keralite to another ..romba sandosham thank u,’ Sharma captioned the tweet. Several users instantly schooled her that ‘Romba Sandosham’ is not a Malayalam expression.

From one keralite to another ..romba sandosham ❤️🙏thank u https://t.co/an4Y4Ppv8W — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 5, 2023

‘That’s not even Malayalam,’ a user wrote. “Roman santhosham” is Tamil, not Malayalam. Thought you might want to know, another one commented.

That is not even Malayalam🙈 — Priya (@Pitysoulgod) May 5, 2023

“Roman santhosham “ is Tamil, not Malayalam. Thought you might want to know — Swaroop Kariath (@swaroopkariath) May 5, 2023

'Now we know that, you don’t even which language Kerala people used to talk 😂😂,' a third user wrote.

The actor, however, clarified in a tweet, saying, 'My dad is a tamilian (he is no more now in body but remains alive in my mind) my mum is a Malayali. They always allowed me to have Tamil words seep into my Malayalam and vice versa with only love for both languages.'

Sudipto Sen's film 'The Kerala Story', which was released on May 5, saw a decent start as it earned Rs 8 crore on the first day. The film's story revolves around the alleged forced conversion of young women to Islam in Kerala before inducting them into the militant Islamist outfit ISIS. The film stars Adah Sharma, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Balani, and Yogita Bihani in lead roles and was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam in theatres.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court had refused to stay the release of the contentious film The Kerala Story. The High Court bench comprising Justices N Nagaresh and Mohammed Nias CP said the secular Kerala society will accept the movie for what it is. The court also asked the petitioners how can a movie which claims to be a fictional account create sectarianism and conflict in society. The court also sought information on the trailer of the film.

