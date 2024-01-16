'The driver must have good contacts': Autorickshaw seen on Mumbai's Atal Setu, leaves netizens puzzled

An autorickshaw was spotted on the Atal Setu, violating traffic restrictions imposed by the Mumbai Traffic Police. The incident gained attention after Saravanan Radhakrishnan shared a photo on X. The image circulated on social media, raising questions about how the autorickshaw managed to bypass toll booths, which are designed to prevent such vehicles from accessing the bridge.

Despite the clear rules set by the Mumbai Traffic Police, which prohibit motorcycles, mopeds, three-wheeler tempos, autorickshaws, tractors, and other slow-moving vehicles from using the MTHL, the auto-rickshaw's presence on the bridge raised questions. Social media users were baffled as to how the vehicle managed to bypass the toll booths at Chirle and Ulwe on one side and the South Bombay entrance on the other, where auto-rickshaws are generally not allowed.

Following the bridge's inauguration, numerous Mumbai residents were observed gathering on the structure for selfies and picnics. Responding to this, the Mumbai Police issued a firm warning, stating that Atal Setu is not a recreational area. They emphasized that legal action, including filing FIRs, will be taken against individuals who stop their vehicles for photo opportunities.

Netizens were also shocked to see that picture. "How did it make it till here?😂There is a toll booth on Chirle and Ulwe side and for the Mumbai side, it starts in SoBo where Autos are just not allowed any way," a user wrote. Another one commented, "I think all should be allowed on this bridge if they're paying toll. Rash drivers are usually rich personalities driving luxury car and that too drinking and driving so they get an entry and such people driving on this bridge are not risk to other motorists as per govt."

"If this is infact Atal Setu, then, for sure, this Autorickshaw wala has good contacts in Police (traffic), Toll / Check Naka etc OR is it Paisa Bolta Hai ......... . This needs to be probed from all angles and a public clarification be issued by Police & Atal Setu personnel," a user wrote.

The Atal Setu, also known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), is India's longest sea bridge, spanning 21.8 kilometers and connecting Sewri in Mumbai to Nhava Sheva in Raigad district. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, 2024, with the promise of reducing travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai from hours to a mere 20 minutes.

The bridge, named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is a significant infrastructure project, constructed at a cost of over Rs 17,840 crore. It is designed to provide faster connectivity to both Mumbai International Airport and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, as well as reduce travel times to Pune, Goa, and South India.

