‘The flight was serendipitous, so grateful that I met the legend’: Mamaearth co-founder on 3 'invaluable' lessons learnt from Kapil Dev

Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of Mamaearth, has shared details of a significant encounter with World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev, during a flight. Alagh revealed the insightful lessons gleaned from her conversation with Kapil Dev in a blog post on March 15.

She vividly recalled the two-hour flight, accompanied by a picture featuring herself with the former cricket legend and called the experience as ‘serendipitous’. From their discussion, Alagh cited three key lessons.

First, a reminder to prioritize passion over victory. Secondly, the importance of focusing on children's character rather than their grades. Lastly, she underlined the need to treat hurdles as adventures rather than problems.

"Me and @therealkapildev Paji shared a 2 hour long flight and the lessons I learnt are invaluable : > Don’t play to win, play for passion. > Focus on your children’s character, not scores. > Treat challenges as an adventure, not problems.I even found out we have the same hometown, Chandigarh and we both went to DAV 15 for schooling! The flight was serendipitous, so grateful that I met the legend 🙌," she wrote on X.

Interestingly, Alagh learned during the journey that both she and Kapil Dev come from the same hometown, Chandigarh, and were both educated at the same school, Dayanand Anglo Vedic (DAV) School.

Engaging over 1 lakh viewers since being shared, the digital post prompted a slew of positive comments. Social media users expressed their admiration for Alagh’s encounter, with one noting, "What a great experience it must have been", and another stating, "Stay blessed". One even humorously suggested,

"The real lesson is to always sit next to legends on flights".

Mamaearth, a personal care brand, was established by Ghazal Alagh and her husband, Varun Alagh, in New Delhi in 2016.