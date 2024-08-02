'The last slide was so on point': Netizens react after woman makes presentation on mental health to criticise her workplace in exit interview

In a bold and unprecedented move, a woman has sparked a conversation about workplace mental health after delivering a powerful presentation during her exit interview. The presentation, which has since gone viral on social media, detailed the negative impact her job had on her mental well-being.

The woman, whose identity remains anonymous, chose to use her final moments as an employee to highlight the company's shortcomings in addressing employee mental health. Her presentation included data, personal anecdotes, and visual aids to illustrate the toxic work environment she experienced.

“Short, sweet and to the point!” the caption of the video read. The video starts with a text insert that reads, “I made a PowerPoint presentation for my exit interview at work. What do you think?” The video then displays slides from the presentation, featuring two charts that illustrate how her work has affected her mental health.

Social media users have praised the woman's courage for speaking out and bringing attention to a critical issue. Many have shared similar experiences, highlighting the prevalence of mental health struggles in the workplace. The presentation has also sparked a wider debate about employers' responsibilities in creating supportive and mentally healthy work environments.

“The last slide and that’s so on point,” a user wrote on Instagram. “I cried yesterday. It’s now been 0 days since my last cry, lol,” another one added.

“Good for you. Started my own company and never looked back," a third one wrote. A fourth commented, “I think many folks are under the misguided opinion that work should be fun. Or even rewarding. For most it isn’t. Make your money. Go home. Stop complaining.”