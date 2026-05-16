‘These kids are too locked in...’: US tech founder shocked by India’s 99% marks culture. Watch

In India, academics is often treated like the toughest competitive sport of all — one where parental ambitions, peer comparison, coaching culture, and sky-high cutoff marks combine to create relentless pressure on students.

From board exam percentages deciding social status to college admissions demanding near-perfect scores, the race begins early and rarely slows down. A difference of even 0.5% can separate celebration from heartbreak, making marks not just a measure of learning, but often of identity and aspiration.

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That pressure-cooker reality was recently captured in a viral video by Tony Klor, the founder of Bandit Network, who admitted he could never have survived as a student in India.

These kids in India are too locked in pic.twitter.com/kVZ8RiGiLv — Tony Klor (@TonyCatoff) May 15, 2026

Taking to X, Klor filmed a roadside examination result board packed with scores touching 99%, reacting with disbelief and humour at the level of competition Indian students face.

“This is why I could have never freaking made it as a student in India,” he said in the video while pointing the camera at toppers’ names and percentages.

“Look at the competition — Tanishka, 99.3%. Tanishka, leave a little bit for the homies,” he joked.

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Reading out more scores in amazement, he added, “Ruchi got a straight 99 flat, these hudugis are on top always. Madhu 98.3, Madakari 97.5.”

At one point, he spotted another student’s name and quipped, “These are like radio stations. Shankraya Gurumath — obviously he’s a guru at math, physics, 98.”

Sharing the clip online, he captioned it: “These kids in India are too locked in.”

The video quickly struck a chord online, drawing reactions ranging from laughter to frustration. For many Indians, the clip reflected a familiar reality — the endless pursuit of marks in one of the world’s most competitive education systems.

Several users pointed out that even exceptional scores no longer guarantee entry into elite institutions.

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“You can’t imagine how competitive India is. Even candidates who score 99% don’t have the guarantee to get a tier-1 college,” one user commented.

Another highlighted the disconnect between academic achievement and employment opportunities, writing, “Sadly even after studying this hard, so many students struggle to secure a high-paying job.”

Some responses carried a more personal tone. One viewer recalled how scoring 96.4% in Class 10 still felt inadequate because their school only featured students above 96.8% on its website.

“I was so heartbroken,” the user wrote.

Others responded with humour and self-deprecation. “Me watching this with 87% scores,” joked one commenter, while another praised Klor’s humour saying, “Radio station joke is 99.9% good.”

The viral moment has once again reignited conversation around India’s exam culture, where board marks, entrance tests, and rankings often dominate teenage life. In cities and small towns alike, students routinely juggle school, tuition classes, mock tests, and parental expectations in pursuit of a shrinking number of seats at top colleges.

For millions of students, the competition is not merely about academic excellence — it is seen as a gateway to social mobility, financial security, and family pride. But critics argue that the obsession with marks has also intensified anxiety, burnout, and unhealthy comparisons among children.