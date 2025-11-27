'They are idiots': Campbell’s executive allegedly mocked Indian staff in secret recording

A senior Campbell’s executive allegedly made racist and offensive remarks about Indian employees and disparaged the company’s own food products during a secretly recorded meeting, according to a lawsuit filed by a former employee.

Robert Garza, a former cybersecurity analyst at Campbell’s, claims he captured Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer Martin Bally on tape in November 2024 calling Indian colleagues “idiots” who “couldn’t think for their fking selves” during a technical issue. The lawsuit, filed this week, accuses Bally of using the slur “Fking Indians” during a salary discussion that veered into what Garza described as a tirade.

The recording also allegedly includes Bally criticizing Campbell’s products, calling them “highly processed,” and saying the company might use “bioengineered meat.” He reportedly claimed he avoided Campbell’s products himself, saying, “I’m not going to eat a piece of chicken that came from a 3D printer.”

Campbell’s responded by calling the alleged remarks “unacceptable” if true, and stated they do not reflect the company’s values. It also firmly denied that its food contains anything other than USDA-approved ingredients and noted that Bally, as an IT executive, has no role in food production. The company confirmed Bally is on temporary leave pending an internal investigation.

Garza alleges that after reporting the comments on January 10, he was abruptly fired on January 30 in what he claims was retaliation. He’s suing for damages, legal costs, and emotional distress.

The lawsuit also says Bally admitted to using marijuana edibles to cope with work stress, claiming it affected his performance. Under Michigan’s single-party consent law, Garza’s secret recording is considered legal.

In the wake of the suit, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced a probe into Campbell’s over concerns about lab-grown meat, despite the company’s denials.

Campbell’s, recently rebranded as the Campbell’s Co., owns several major food brands including Goldfish, Rao’s, Prego, and Kettle.