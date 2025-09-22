'They avoid hiring Americans because they can’t....': Redditor exposes Indian managers' favoritism in US firms

Concerns over workplace favoritism and visa-related exploitation in the US tech and retail sectors have surfaced following a Reddit post by a former Indian employee, posted via r/india, where he shared his experiences.

The post highlighted instances of Indian managers allegedly favoring employees from their own regional or linguistic backgrounds while placing heavy demands on visa holders.

The user, who returned to India last month after working at Amazon USA, wrote that one reason for leaving was the behavior of some Indian managers. According to the post, these managers exploit employees on visas, relying on the workers’ vulnerability and the complexity of visa rules. “Honestly, I don't think DJT's reasoning is entirely wrong—there are so many Indians in higher positions who mainly hire other Indians, only to abuse them and their visa status,” he wrote. “They avoid hiring Americans because they know they can't push them to work 24/7, and Americans won't hesitate to sue if boundaries are crossed.”

He also mentioned similar patterns at other companies. At Walmart, he said, Telugu managers and employees dominate hiring, noting that “the only real hiring criteria seems to be 'are you Telugu?' and you'll get the job.” At Intel, preference is reportedly given to Gujarati candidates, with the poster adding that “My classmates from uni used to go play cricket with Intel employees to secure internships.”

The Reddit thread drew responses from other users. One wrote, “You know what’s the worst? The ones who abused the system to get the GC and Citizenship will never be the ones punished; it’ll always be the hard workers who don’t come from certain Indian states.” Another commented, “The favoritism based on caste, region, or language is definitely a problem.”

One user shared a related anecdote: “I have an older relative who’s a manager at a tech firm. She was talking about interviews and mentioned she interviewed two people for a role—an American and an Indian. She said she hired the Indian because she was ‘our caste.’ I wanted to throw up.”

The original poster clarified that his decision to return to India was not solely because of workplace issues but also due to personal reasons and the challenges of managing work across time zones.

He emphasized that the experience was valuable and that not all managers or companies operate in the same way. “Note: not saying don't go, it's definitely a good experience living in a first-world country. And I'm also not saying everyone is like this. I’ve gotten some really good opportunities to interview, and I’ll admit I regret messing a few of them up…life happens,” he added.