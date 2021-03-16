This candidate showed up wearing 5 kilos of gold to file nomination for TN elections

Candidates in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday were filing their nominations for the upcoming legislative assembly elections. The centre of attention during exercise was one candidate because of his eye-catching attire. Hari Nadar filed his nomination papers while wearing 5 kilos of gold ornaments.

Nadar will be contesting in the upcoming polls from the Alangulam constituency. Nadar is the leader of Panankattur Padai Katchi and has claimed that he owns 11.2 kilos of gold, according to India Today.

Apart from several types of gold chains, Nadar was wearing bracelets in both hands and rings in nearly all his fingers. He was also wearing a Bluetooth device in one of his ears

Among the interesting gold ornaments that Nadar was wearing was a thick gold chain that was connected by a gold plank at the bottom. The gold plank had the words 'NADAR' carved into it.

Hari Nadar has completed SSLC and mentioned himself as a businessman in the affidavit. Nadar was not the only person who showed up strangely dressed to file their nomination. According to India Today, one candidate showed up dressed in a PPE suit in Chennai to file his papers.

The Election Commission on February 26 had announced the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. All 38 districts of the state will have polling on the same day - April 6. The results of the elections are expected to be announced on May 2. In Tamil Nadu, the ruling party AIADMK and the BJP would be going against the DMK and INC on April 6.

