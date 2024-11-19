'This happened to me during shradh': Reddit user exposes Swiggy Instamart's underweight vegetables, calls it 'scam'; Company responds

A Reddit user has recently shared a distressing experience with Swiggy Instamart, sparking a discussion about the reliability of online grocery delivery services. The user, who was preparing for a 'Shradh' ritual, placed an order for vegetables on the platform. However, upon receiving the order, they were shocked to find significantly underweight items.

A user took to Reddit to report an issue with his online grocery order, revealing that the cauliflower he bought weighed only 145 gm instead of the expected half a kg. Similarly, he had ordered 250 gm of capsicum but received just 170 gm. With evidence to support his claims, he shared his experience and warned others by posting, "Scam Alert: Underweight vegetables from Instamart." The post quickly went viral, drawing attention from concerned users.

"This happened to me and month back during shradh, it was getting late and vegetables were out of stock with local vendor and hence I decided to try ordering from Instamart. Prices were little expensive compared to local market but it was urgency for which I was ready to pay", he wrote.

The user explained that he ordered vegetables at the last minute during shradh rituals, only to find that the items he received were underweight. He carefully documented the incident by comparing the price and quantity of each product listed on the app.

Using a digital scale, he measured each vegetable and discovered that the cauliflower he paid Rs 89 for, which was supposed to weigh 400-600 gm, only weighed 145 gm. The issue didn’t stop there; he also ordered 250 gm of capsicum for Rs 42 but received just 170 gm. Additionally, he found that the potatoes, which were supposed to weigh 1 kg (priced at Rs 46), came up 35 gm short, with only 965 gm delivered.

"Lesson learnt, Do not go by weight stickers on products. Do actually check them and raise complaint when deviation observed", the user wrote.

"Swiggy support was shameless", he said while mentioning that he reported the incident to the government's "Ingram consumer helpline and also mailed bank to reverse credit the amount".

"Consumer complaint is still open with swiggy responded officialy to the complaint and bank has provided provisional reverse credit for the amount", he wrote.

Swiggy has released an official statement on the matter.

"At Swiggy Instamart, merchants undergo a thorough vetting process before they are onboarded, which includes verifying certifications such as FSSAI. Once onboarded, they are mandated to ensure that all supplies are subjected to rigorous quality checks and any shipment that doesn’t meet the criteria is completely rejected.

This particular instance is an anomaly by the merchant , and we are investigating how it happened. We take customer feedback seriously, and the issue has been resolved with the customer. Customer trust is our top priority, and we remain fully committed to upholding the highest standards of transparency to ensure such instances do not occur," said a Swiggy Instamart spokesperson.