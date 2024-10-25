'This is why people trust us': Nithin Kamath responds after trader praises Zerodha's 'no notifications, no emails' approach; Netizens agree

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath recently voiced his frustration over the flood of digital notifications, calling them "annoying and unusable." In a tweet, he shared that he keeps his phone on silent to avoid nonstop interruptions from calls, notifications, and emails—a feeling many users can relate to.

Kamath's tweet was in response to a user named "thewysetrader," who praised Zerodha as "the only broker that never pushes you to trade," setting it apart from others in the industry that often use engagement tactics. This approach has helped Kamath and his brother Nikhil grow Zerodha into a leading stockbroking firm and reach billionaire status.

With everybody chasing "engagement," we seem to have made many things on the internet annoying and unusable. My own phone is constantly on silent because of annoying calls, notifications, emails, etc.



From day one of @zerodhaonline, "don't do unto others what you don't want done… pic.twitter.com/KEqbvQvFXW — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) October 25, 2024

"The only broker that never pushes you to trade in any form whatsoever is Zerodha. No notifications, no emails nothing. It’s remarkable how they have grown so much," they had written praising the firm.

Kamath pointed out that since Zerodha's beginning, the company has followed a simple rule: “Don’t do unto others what you don’t want done unto you.” This has led Zerodha to limit notifications, only sending truly important ones. He said this approach has built customer trust and contributed to Zerodha’s growth, even if it means sacrificing some business opportunities.

Kamath added, “Not triggering users to trade hurts the business, but in the long run, it's good for the customers.” He emphasized that prioritizing customer well-being over engagement metrics is a conscious decision.

Netizens fully agreed with Kamath's point of view.

“Fully agree. There are never any calls or messages encouraging to trade or invest from Zerodha. Even my 2 decades old account from IIFL; they keep messaging, emailing or even calls from "RM" encouraging to continuing doing something, trading, investing,” a user wrote.

“Phone on silent has worked miracles for me,” another one commented.

“Honestly, most apps seem to shout for our attention, but when you keep it calm and purposeful, you build trust. Zerodha’s approach is a reminder: sometimes, 'less is more' is a strategy for the long run,” a third user pointed out.

“Not just in broking, every other industry also has this plague and governments have to take stern action on this,” a fourth wrote urging regulations.

