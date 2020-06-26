TikTok star Siya Kakkar dies by suicide: Phone seized, close friends to be questioned

Sixteen-year old TikTok star Siya Kakkar's death has left her fans and family in shock. Delhi Police is now probing the reason behind her death. The TikTok star died by suicide on June 25 at her residence in New Delhi.

Delhi Police has seized her phone for investigation. However, the police had to take help from her family as they were unable to unlock her phone to check call records.

Siya Kakkar filmed her last videos from her residence as she spent her time at home during the lockdown. The Delhi Police would also question her close friends as well as the authorities from her school.

No suicide note has been found so far. The Delhi Police believes that the TikTok star was battling depression. "Siya died by suicide at her residence in New Delhi at around 9pm on June 25. She lived with her family. Her family is in shock and has requested privacy. No suicide note has been recovered," said DCP to India Today TV.

Her manager Arjun Sarin said that work wise she was doing well and the death must be due to something personal. "This must be due to something personal... workwise she was doing well. I had a word with her last night for a new project and she sounded normal. My company Fame Experts and I manage lots of artists and Siya was a bright talent," he said.

The TikTok star had uploaded a video twenty hours before her death. Siya Kakkar has more than a lakh followers on Instagram and over 11 lakh followers on TikTok.

Celebrity reporter Viral Bhiyani said, "Even he (manager Sarin) has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way. You go through her videos and you can she was so good in her content, it's really sad that she chose this path. If you are feeling depressed please don't do this (sic)."

Siya Kakkar is the third personality from the entertainment world to commit suicide in the last one month following actress Preksha Mehta and Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

