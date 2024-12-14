scorecardresearch
'Till now humanity exists': Motorcyclist struggles in raging waters, rescued by heroic car drivers

The scene grows increasingly tense as the powerful water currents push the motorcyclist backward, leaving him unable to move his bike.

The scene grows increasingly tense as the powerful water currents push the motorcyclist backward, leaving him unable to move his bike.

A heartwarming video highlighting human compassion and quick thinking has captured the internet’s attention. The viral Instagram clip shows a motorcyclist caught in a dramatic struggle as they attempt to navigate through a strong torrent of water during heavy rainfall.

The scene grows increasingly tense as the powerful water currents push the motorcyclist backward, leaving him unable to move his bike. In an inspiring act of kindness, a passing car comes to the rescue, strategically positioning itself against the flow to shield the biker from the torrent and offer much-needed support.

With the car blocking the torrent, two or three passersby stepped forward to help, lifting the motorcyclist’s fallen bike and aiding him in regaining control.

The caption on the viral post aptly reads, "When the rain poured, humanity shone brighter."

Published on: Dec 14, 2024, 2:55 PM IST
