TN SSLC Class 10 and 11 Examination Results declared; check details here

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has declared the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination results for Classes 10 and 11 today. The results are accessible for viewing and download on the official online portals.

To access the results, students must go to tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in or dge2.tn.nic.in. To log in, they must enter the registration number provided to them, in addition to their date of birth. Once logged in, the students can access and download the mark sheets.

The grading system for the examination is as below:

A1 grade is equivalent to Grade Point 10 and marks in the range of 91-100

A2 grade is equivalent to Grade Point 9 and marks in the range of 81-90

B1 grade is equivalent to Grade Point 8 and marks in the range of 71-80

B2 grade is equivalent to Grade Point 7 and marks in the range of 61-70

C1 grade is equivalent to Grade Point 6 and marks in the range of 51-60

C2 grade is equivalent to Grade Point 5 and marks in the range of 41-50

D grade is equivalent to Grade Point 4 and marks in the range of 33-40

E1 grade is for marks in the range of 21-32

E2 grade is for marks in the range of 20 or Below

A total of 9,14,320 students appeared for the SSLC examination, with an astounding 8,35,614 students clearing it, setting the pass percentage at 91.39 per cent. The pass percentage trumps the one from 2022, which stood at 90.07 per cent.

The girls were the frontrunners, with a pass percentage of 94.66 per cent. The boys lagged behind with a pass percentage of 88.16 per cent.

The SSLC Class 10 examinations were conducted from April 6th to April 20th. The Class 11 examinations were conducted from March 14th to April 5th.