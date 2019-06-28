Toppers' club! 64 of top 100 scorers in JEE-A chose IIT-Bombay as first choice

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, continues to be the first choice of students from across the nation. As many as 64 students from the top 100 ranks who qualified the JEE (Advanced) 2019 examination have opted for IIT-B as their first choice and have been allotted the same, followed by 33 students who have opted for IIT-Delhi. It may be noted that last year IIT-Bombay had a total of 63 students from the toppers' club. However, unlike previous years, IIT-Kanpur and not IIT-Madras, managed to get 3 students from the list of Top 100. On the other hand, IIT-Madras had only 1 student this year from the Top 100 ranks.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has allotted seats to students in the first round of admissions to the premier institutes like IITs, NITs, IIITs, and government-funded technological institutions (GFTIs) based on the preferences given in by the students. Meanwhile, of the total 11.5 lakh students who appeared for the JEE(Main) examination 2019, 2 lakh students registered for admissions to leading central institutes, including IITs.

Out of the top 500 rankers too, 147 students have been allotted seats at IIT-Bombay while 142 students were given seats at IIT-Delhi. IIT-Madras and IIT-Kanpur got a total of 53 and 52 students, respectively. On the other hand, IIT-Kharagpur and IIT-Roorkee managed to get a total of 47 and 35 students, respectively. Among the newer established IITs, IIT-Hyderabad was picked up by seven students from the top 500 ranks.

