Tragic death of IIT Kharagpur student sparks concerns over academic stress, father questions institute

A grim incident unfolded at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur when a fourth-year dual-degree student, K Kiran Chandra, was found hanging in his Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hall of Residence hostel room. The heartbreaking event has spurred questions about the mounting stress levels among students in IITs, with the victim's father citing academic pressure, specifically related to a project, as a contributing factor to his son's anguish.

K Kiran Chandra, a student in the Department of Electrical Engineering, tragically lost his life, leaving the IIT Kharagpur community in shock and sorrow. The discovery of his body was made by a friend on October 19, prompting immediate efforts to rush him to a nearby hospital. Despite these efforts, medical professionals at the hospital had no choice but to declare him brought dead.

Mr. Kethavath Chandra, the grief-stricken father of the deceased student, expressed his deep concern about the elevated stress levels within IITs, posing the crucial question: "Why is there so much stress among students in IIT?" He pointed to the strain emanating from the academic sphere, particularly relating to an onerous project that weighed heavily on his son's mental well-being.

Kethavath Chandra further elaborated on the situation, stating that his son excelled academically, consistently steering clear of any academic backlogs during the three years of his engineering course. Yet, the relentless burden imposed by the project had significantly affected his mental health. The distressed student had sought guidance from his professor regarding the academic challenges he faced. However, Chandra claimed that his son's plea had been dismissed, with the stern directive to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe.

"My son was good at studies. In the three years of his engineering course, he did not have any backlog. But he was depressed over this project. He had spoken to his professor but was dismissed and asked to complete the project in time. I spoke to him last on October 16. He told me he was studying and would speak later. This is not about ragging, but they (IIT) could have helped him," Kiran's father said.

Elucidating the sequence of events leading up to the tragic discovery, an official statement from IIT Kharagpur narrated, "Till about 7:30 pm, Chandra was with two of his roommates in their hostel room. Later, the other two students left for academic activities. Subsequently, around 8:30 pm, fellow boarders of the LBS Hall found his room locked from inside. The door was forced open, and he was found hanging."

The official statement also revealed that the police have initiated an initial investigation into the incident, registering a case of unnatural death.

Commenting about the suicide, the institute also noted: "The security and other students brought him to the B C Roy Technology Hospital immediately. Despite all efforts by the doctors, Kiran was declared dead around 11:30 pm."

This harrowing incident marks the third instance of an unnatural death reported at IIT Kharagpur over the past year, underscoring the need for comprehensive measures to address the mental health and well-being of students within premier educational institutions.